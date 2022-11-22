High school basketball: Goodlett scores 30 in North win Published 12:00 am Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Staff report

In Monday’s games …

SPENCER — North Rowan guard Bailee Goodlett averaged 18.4 points as a sophomore, but new head coach Darra Walker said in the preseason that people haven’t seen anything yet.

She wasn’t kidding.

Goodlett scored a career-high 30 in North’s season opener on Monday, a breezy 54-20 non-conference win against South Rowan. Her previous high was 26.

Goodlett, who had seven steals and four assists, could have scored 40. She had 24 points at halftime, but the Cavaliers backed off the pressure and worked on half-court sets in the second half.

“Bailee is one of the quickest guards in the state and we plan to utilize her speed,” Walker said. “She got some easy transition points because of her defense and because of her teammates’ defense. South really wanted to go inside with the ball, but we did a good job of shutting that down and got some steals.”

Dasia Elder and Krisstyle “Mone’y” Stockton played tough defense for North.

Bloom Goodlett, Bailee’s twin, had four steals and four assists.

Brittany Ellis scored 10 points and blocked a shot before twisting an ankle. Walker doesn’t believe it’s a severe injury and she’s not expected to miss any time.

All in all, it was a great start for the Cavaliers against a South team that had won its opening game.

“We had tons of energy,” Walker said. “We really didn’t shoot the ball as well as we will, but the important thing is we were getting the looks we wanted.”

Kynlee Dextraze scored six to lead the Raiders, but South made only five field goals. Madilyn Cherry made South’s only 3-pointer. South scored in single digits in every quarter.

“Rough night,” South coach Alex Allen said. “A lot of turnovers and a lot of mental mistakes that we can’t have. Thankfully, it’s our second game and going forward, we’ll learn from it.”

South 2 6 4 8 — 20

North 19 15 15 5 — 54

North scoring — Bailee Goodlett 30, Ellis 10, Azaria Elder 5, Dasia Elder 3, Stoner 3, Wilson 3.

South scoring — Dextraze 6, Cherry 5, Morgan 5, Alston 4.

•••

MOUNT PLEASANT — East Rowan’s girls used accuracy at the foul line to pull away from Mount Pleasant in a low-scoring contest.

The Mustangs won 39-23.

“Missed a lot of layups in the first half, but finished at the rim better in the second half and made our free throws,” winning coach Bri Evans said.

Peyton Whicker, Hannah Waddell and Addie Plott scored eight each to lead the Mustangs in their season opener.

Mount Pleasant is 1-1.

East scoring — Waddell 8, Plott 8, Whicker 8, Cook 6, Collins 4, Cox 3, Sadie Featherstone 2.

•••

KANNAPOLIS — There were more growing pains for Carson’s girls basketball team on Monday.

The Cougars missed 15 free throws and lost to A.L. Brown 53-29. The Wonders ended a nine-game losing streak against Carson. They hadn’t won against the Cougars since they beat Carson twice in the 2014-15 season.

The Wonders (1-0) led 24-10 at the break and kept it going in the second half. Yanni Flood made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points.

Allie Martin scored eight of her 11 points in the fourth quarter for Carson (0-2). Julia Burleson made two 3-pointers and scored eight.

Carson 3 7 9 10 — 29

A.L. Brown 8 16 15 14 — 53

Carson — Martin 11, Burleson 8, Furr 4, Carpenter 3, Steele 2, McBride 1.

A.L. Brown — Flood 14, Estella 11, Faulkner 8, Robinson 4, David 4, Gregory 4, Klutz 2, Foster 2, Green 2, Bradley 2.

•••

MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant used a second-quarter surge to build a lead and dominated the second half to pound East Rowan 76-46 on Monday.

Easton Leonard scored 21 and Adam Sheperis had 20 for the hot-shooting Tigers (2-0), who opened the season on Friday with a 61-53 win against Carson.

Dylan Valley led East (0-1) with 11 points. Tee Harris had 10, and Jonathan Wemboula added eight.

“We didn’t have a good offensive game and that was due to Mount Pleasant’s defense,” East coach Andrew Porter. “We struggled to get into our offense, could never get any rhythm. We’ve got a lot to learn and we’ll take we learned tonight and get better.”

E. Rowan 12 8 12 14 — 46

Mt. Pleasant 13 20 21 22 — 76

East scoring — Valley 11, Harris 10, Wemboula 8, Haynes 6, Ali 4, Sprinkle 3, Everhart 2, Lee 2.

•••

KANNAPOLIS – Carson’s boys won 50-42 at A.L. Brown on Monday.

Mikey Beasley scored 13 for the Cougars. Colin Ball scored 12, while BJ Howard had 11.

Carson (1-1) controlled the action in the second quarter to take a 25-18 halftime lead.

Naz Reaves led the Wonders (0-1) with 11 points, while CJ Gray had 10.

Carson 10 15 18 7 — 50

A.L. Brown 9 9 14 10 — 42

Carson — Beasley 13, Ball 12, Howard 11, McGruder 7, Burleyson 6, Taylor 1.

A.L. Brown — Reaves 11, Gray 10, Jaylon 7, Butler 6, Brazil 5, Williams 3.

•••

SPENCER — North Rowan’s boys opened with a 78-31 win against South Rowan.

Jayden Polk led the Cavaliers with 17 points.

Also in double figures were Amari McArthur (12), Jericho Charleston (12) and George Maxwell (11).

Polk and Charleston were hot in the second quarter as the Cavaliers stormed to a 51-16 halftime lead.

All the Cavaliers scored.

Bronson Hunt, Dalton Young and Zion Jackson scored eight apiece for the Raiders (1-1).

S. Rowan 8 8 13 2 — 31

N. Rowan 24 27 20 7 — 78

South — Hunt 8, Young 8, Jackson 8, Jones 3, Moore 2, Saine 2.

North — Polk 17, McArthur 12, Charleston 12, Maxwell 11, Tarver 6, Smith 5, Nguyen 5, Morrow 4, O’Kelly 4, Sullivan 1, Strickland 1.

