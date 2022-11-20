Traffic accident closes intersection of Mocksville Ave. and Grove St.

Published 8:13 pm Sunday, November 20, 2022

By Staff Report

A traffic accident at the intersection of Mocksville Avenue and Grove Street after 6 p.m. tonight has brought a utility pole down, landing the traffic signal in the middle of the roadway.

The intersection is currently closed and expected to remain so until about 4 a.m. The intersection is along a primary route to Rowan Novant Health Center, so anyone traveling that way is encouraged to seek an alternate route around the intersection.

