Traffic accident closes intersection of Mocksville Ave. and Grove St. Published 8:13 pm Sunday, November 20, 2022

A traffic accident at the intersection of Mocksville Avenue and Grove Street after 6 p.m. tonight has brought a utility pole down, landing the traffic signal in the middle of the roadway.

The intersection is currently closed and expected to remain so until about 4 a.m. The intersection is along a primary route to Rowan Novant Health Center, so anyone traveling that way is encouraged to seek an alternate route around the intersection.

Comments