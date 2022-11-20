Three arrested in traffic stop; other arrests

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 20, 2022

By Elisabeth Strillacci

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

Deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Patrol Division — B Squad, conducted a traffic stop on Nov. 16 on I-85 south on a
2020 Scat Pack Dodge Charger. During the stop, deputies found illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia and a concealed firearm. Subsequently, deputies arrested Uriah Kennedy and charged him with possession of drug paraphernalia, and Tyvion Wood was charged with littering and possession of marijuana. Both were assigned a court date of Jan. 20, 2023, at 9 a.m. in criminal court in Salisbury. In addition, Christion Webster was charged with carrying a concealed gun and confined in the Rowan County Detention Center under a secured $2,000 bond.

In additional reports:

• A Toyota 4Runner was reportedly stolen from Celestial Drive sometime between 12:01 and 7:30 a.m. Nov. 16. The vehicle was later recovered on East Lafayette Street.

• Vandalism resulting in property damage on Mt. Hope Church Road was reported at 12:16 p.m. Nov. 16.

• A report of arson of a building on Mt. Vernon Road, Woodleaf was reported on Nov. 16.

• A burglary of a property on Forsaken Drive in China Grove was reported at 10:28 p.m. Nov. 16.

• William Cody Baxter, 29, was arrested Nov. 16 and charged with violation of the domestic violence act.

• Julio Cesar Alejo Cuanas, 38, was arrested Nov. 16 and charged with assault on a female.

• Jorge Alejo Cuanas, 29, was arrested Nov. 16 and charged with assault on a female.

• Marcelino Alejo Cuanas, 46, was arrested Nov. 16 and charged with assault on a female.

