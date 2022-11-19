Rowan 4-H’ers shooting skills competitors Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 19, 2022

By Laura Allen

N.C. Cooperative Extension

4-H provides many opportunities for 4-H’ers to explore their interests and learn various skills. One of these opportunities is the 4-H Shooting Sports program. This youth development program teaches youth proper safety, skill and discipline in shooting various types of firearms. The 4-H’ers involved in this program, as well as their adult leaders, spend many hours in training and practice to develop their knowledge and skills in target shooting.

Rowan County has two 4-H clubs that focus on shooting sports: Hot Shots 4-H Club and Lead Drivers 4-H Club. Youths must be at least ages 8-18 as of Jan. 1 to participate in these 4-H clubs. Recently, 4-H’ers from these 4-H clubs have competed in regional and state 4-H target shooting tournaments.

The Central Region Shooting Sports Tournament was held Aug. 20 in Richmond County.

The Hot Shots 4-H Club had 15 Team Members participate in the Central Regional Shooting Sports Competition.

Senior Rifle Team, first place

• Luke Mesimer

• Mason Gabosch (placed 2nd overall individual)

• Levi Lynch

Senior Air Pistol Team, first place

• Christian Stebe

• Mason Gabosch (placed 3rd overall individual)

• Levi Lynch

Junior Air Pistol Team, Second place

• Addison Lynch

• Georgia Veleke

• Carson Halpin

Junior Rifle Team (open sights), second place

• Gianni Trevisan

• Issac Alexander

• Byron Phoenix

Junior Air Rifle, individual

• Carson Halpin, 3rd place

Junior Rifle (open sights), individual

• Carson Halpin: Placed 2nd individual, placed 3rd overall individual

The following came in the top 10 and qualified to attend state.

• Christian Stebe: Shotgun

• Addison Lynch: Shotgun

• Mason Gabosch: Shotgun/Archery

• German Jaramillo: Archery/Air pistol

• John Tucker: Air Pistol

• Byron Phoenix: Air Pistol

• Gianni Trevisan: Rifle (telescopic sights)

• Carson Halpin: Rifle (telescopic sights)

Other Hot Shots 4-H Club members that participated were:

• Gracie Veleke

• Mason Skipper

• Bonnie Goossens

The Lead Drivers 4-H Club also had 15 club members participate in regional competition. The following members qualified for the state tournament during regional competition:

Senior Rifle (open sights):

• Emily Barlow

• Elliot Fortune

• James Lee

• Karlie Walters

Senior Air Rifle:

• Elliot Fortune

• Lucas Parker

Senior Air Pistol:

• Karlie Walters

Junior Rifle (open sights):

• Oliver Fortune

• Finley Moore

• Callie Yates

Junior Air Rifle:

• Oliver Fortune

• Finley Moore

• Skylee Redman

Junior Rifle (telescopic sights):

• Weston Edwards

Junior Shotgun:

• Finley Moore

• Weston Edwards

Junior Air Pistol:

• Caleb Parker

• Kurtis Walters

Other Lead Drivers 4-H Club members that participated were:

• Cody Moore

• Zoey Moore

• Jacob Parker

Those who qualified at the regional tournament were able to compete in the State 4-H Shooting Sports tournament on Nov. 12 in Richmond County.

At the state tournament, we had three 4-H’ers who placed in the top three in their event.

Lead Drivers 4-H Club:

• Oliver Fortune, 1st individual and 1st overall in junior air rifle

• Callie Yates, 1st place individual & 1st place overall, junior rifle open sites

• Finley Moore, 3rd place individual (tied), junior air rifle

Hot Shots 4-H Club:

• Carson Halpin, 3rd place, junior rifle open sites

A special thank you to the 4-H volunteers who lead these clubs and coach these 4-H’ers! Thank you to the parents that assist and support their 4-H’ers. Thank you also to the NRA for grant funds valued at $5,900 in 2022 to assist with ammunition for these 4-H’ers to practice and compete.

Lead Drivers 4-H Club: Robert and Heather Parker (club leaders), Tom Barlow, Chris and Rachel Fortune, Judy Lee, Keith Redman, Bill Wherritt

Hot Shots 4-H Club: Beth Stebe (club leader), Tim Gabosch, David and Sheri Halpin, Jeremy Lynch, Heather Stebe, Michael Veleke

For more information about these 4-H clubs or other 4-H opportunities, contact 4-H Agent Laura Allen at laura_allen@ncsu.edu or 704-216-8970.

Laura Allen is 4-H agent with the Rowan County Extension.

