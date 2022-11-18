Landis names interim town manager Published 12:01 am Friday, November 18, 2022

The question of who would fill in as the interim Landis town manager in the wake of Diane Seaford’s departure was answered on Thursday night following a special-called meeting.

Phil Conrad inked a contract after the Landis Board of Alderman voted to approve his hire. He will officially begin on Nov. 30.

“I am excited about the opportunity here with the town of Landis,” Conrad said. “I think there is a lot of potential to work with the board in this transition as they look to find a full-time manager for the town. I am excited to be on board, and getting to know the employees and the people of Landis.”

Conrad has lived in Rowan County for about 20 years. He was previously a full-time town manager at Granite Quarry. His wife is a teacher at Shive Elementary School in Rockwell.

