Midway United Methodist Church fall bazaar Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 17, 2022

KANNAPOLIS — Midway United Methodist Church will be hosting its fall bazaar from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Nov. 19. The event will feature baked goods, crafts, vendors and raffles, and sausage biscuits will also be available. Proceeds go to support the United Methodist Women’s Missions. Midway United Methodist is located at 708 South Main St. in Kannapolis.

