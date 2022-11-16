Timeframe extended for sale of The Plaza Published 12:02 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022

SALISBURY — The timeline to submit proposals to purchase The Plaza in downtown Salisbury has been extended to Jan. 9, 2023. Last month, the city approved issuing requests for proposals for the purchase and redevelopment of the building.

The reason for this extension was to give all interested parties enough time to inspect the property and come up with a fair offer to the city.

“Some folks that were interested took a look at the RFP and said ‘This is a mighty quick timeline.’ Even council member (David) Post said so at the council meeting,” Hannah Jacobson, Salisbury’s Community Planning Director, said. “We don’t want to be in a rush. We want to make sure the property ends up with the right person, the right group, the right idea, the right vision for it.”

The city is not sure if this sale will be an upset bid or economic development project. They have not received any formal offers yet, but “various interests” have already inquired about the building’s status according to Jacobson.

“Unfortunately, we’re at this kind of period where we’re just waiting to see what the response is going to be.”

An added week of tours is scheduled by appointment for Dec. 5-9 and the deadline to submit any questions is now Dec. 16.

