Stabbing overnight leaves man fighting for life Published 3:28 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

SALISBURY — Just before 5 a.m. today Salisbury police answered a report of a stabbing on Gasky Road.

Officers found 20-year-old Connor Lewis suffering from stab wounds at the address. The victim was taken to Rowan Novant Health Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

No one has been arrested at this time.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department Criminal Division at 704-638-5333.

