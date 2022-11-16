O Christmas Tree! Bell Tower Green lighting ceremony coming next week Published 12:04 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022

SALISBURY — On Monday afternoon, two trucks from the city’s Parks and Recreation Department gave a lift to folks attaching strings of lights to the Christmas tree in Bell Tower Green park.

The tree will not be lighted until next Wednesday at the Tis The Season Spectacular at the park, but it is in place and already creating some excitement, as two families with children were at the park when it was installed, and two of the children squealed with delight as the lights were added.

This will be the second Christmas event at the BTG. In previous years, according to Event Coordinator for Parks and Recreation Vivian Koontz, the city placed a tree on an island at City Park. But that was put on hold following some reconfigurations to the lake at that park, and last year, after BTG was completed, the city moved the event.

The Tis The Season Spectacular parade will begin at 2 p.m. in Downtown Spencer and, following Main Street, reach downtown Salisbury at about 3 p.m. The festivities will continue at Bell Tower Green with the band Too Much Sylvia performing on stage, street performers, food trucks, and of course, Santa. The official tree lighting will be at 6 p.m.

Each year the tree is sponsored by someone in the community and this year the tree, which came from Sugar Mountain Nursery in Newland is sponsored by Brenda and Franco Goodman. City Landscape Architect Stephen Brown coordinated with Sugar Mountain in July to reserve the tree, said Koontz.

Comments