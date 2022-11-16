Area Sports: Sands named Catawba interim football coach; Catawba basketball teams win Published 11:36 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Offensive coordinator Everette Sands has been named as interim coach of the Catawba football team.

Sands has a lot of experience and has been a running backs coach for several D-I programs.

•••

For the second straight year, Charlotte 49ers senior quarterback Chris Reynolds (Davie County) has has been named one of 10 national semifinalists for the Burlsworth Trophy.

The Burlsworth Trophy is awarded to the most outstanding football player in America who began his career as a walk-on.

Reynolds, a walk-on in 2017, will leave the 49ers as the school’s all-time passing leader and a five-year starter.

NFL

Javon Hargrave (North Rowan) was in on 13 tackles and had a sack in Philadelphia’s 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday.

Hargrave has seven sacks this season, with six in his last three games.

The 13 tackles, an extraordinary number for a lineman, was a career-high.

CFL

Released by the Saskatchewan Roughriders in late September, Keion Adams (Salisbury) was signed by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers the next day.

Adams has started some games at defensive end for the Blue Bombers who will play in the Grey Cup, the Canadian Football League’s Super Bowl, on Sunday against the Edmonton Elks.

Adams made one tackle in a 28-20 win against the British Columbia Lions in the divisional championship game.

MLB

Owen White (Carson) has been elevated to the 40-man roster of the Texas Rangers.

Local golf

GARS members played at Lexington Golf Club.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Ray Pope with a net of 63.90. Low ‘B’ Flight player was Bill Reid with a net of 67.21.

Low ‘C’ Flight player was Randy Lipe with a net of 66.74. Low ‘D’Flight player was John Mitchell with a net of 66.80.

Pope won low gross with a 76, while Lipe won low net.

Super Senior winner was Wayne Bost with a 69.11.

McCanless Couples

In a Captain’s Choice event, the winning team was Crystal Clement, Larry Clifton, Clarence Hobart and Byron.

The second-place team was P-Daber, Heather DePalma-Spivey, Susan Wydner and Tammie Drew.

Clement was closest to the pin.

College basketball

Catawba’s men’s team rallied in the second half and beat Belmont Abbey 85-75 on Wednesday.

Javeon Jones scored 21 for the Indians (2-1), who had a strong shooting night.

Payton Gerald and DeAngelo Epps scored 16 each for the Indians. Kris Robinson added 11.

Women’s basketball

Catawba survived a 30-percent shooting night and beat Shaw 58-45 on Wednesday.

Lyrik Thorne scored 16 for the Indians, while Janiya Downs (South Rowan) had 12 for the Indians (3-0).

•••

Wingate senior Bryanna Troutman (Salisbury) surpassed 1,000 career points last week.

Troutman was South Atlantic Conference Player of the Year as a junior.

•••

Colbie Perry (Carson) made three 3-pointers in Converse’s opening game,

•••

Hannah Wilkerson (North Rowan) had an 18-point game early in her college career at Columbia International.

•••

Carleigh Perry (Carson) had seven points and 11 rebounds for Guilford in Wednesday’s 58-37 win vs. Southern Wesleyan.

•••

Pfeiffer’s Hannah Isley (Carson) had 13 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday’s 72-69 loss to Bob Jones.

Coll. cross country

Pfeiffer’s Madison Lowery (South Rowan) was regional runner-up and flies to Michigan on Thursday for competition in the upcoming Division III Nationals.

Lowery was USA South champion and Runner of the Year.

College volleyball

Troy’s Tori Hester (West Rowan) was named a first team All-Sun Belt Conference player.

She’s one of the top six rotation players in the conference.

Hester’s 466 kills rank 12th nationally and rank third in a single season in Troy history.

Hester was one of two players in the conference to have over 500 total points finishing with 527.5, which was top 10 in the nation.

She had a career-high 27 kills against Southern Miss and 23 digs against Georgia Southern.

Her 291 digs were second on the team, while she led the Trojans with 39 service aces.

•••

Kira Rymer (South Rowan) led Columbia International to regular season and conference tournament championships.

Columbia International will host a games in the NAIA playoffs on Saturday.

College football

Mars Hill lost the South Atlantic Conference championship game to Newberry despite another strong effort by linebacker Jabril Norman (Salisbury), who had seven tackles, including a sack.

•••

Ben Caldwell (North Rowan) played right guard for Fayetteville State’s CIAA champions.

•••

Malcolm Wilson (North Rowan) had six carries for 26 yards and Gabe Hinceman had 3 catches for 18 as Barton blew out Erskine on Saturday.

College baseball

Luke Osteen, a pitcher/outfielder who has a lot of local ties, has transferred from Gardner-Webb to UNC.

HS football

Kickoff for Salisbury-Burns is at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. WSAT will broadcast the game, with a pregame show at 7 p.m.

•••

A.L. Brown defensive lineman Jack Schultz was invited to play in the Queen City Senior Bowl.

HS hoops

West Iredell plays at South Rowan and Carson is at Mount Pleasant in openers on Friday.

HS volleyball

Emma Clarke (West Rowan) has been named All-State by the North Carolina Volleyball Coaches Association.

Clarke and West’s Ashlee Ennis made all-region.

•••

East Rowan outside hitter Leah Hinceman signed with Lenoir-Rhyne on Wednesday.

East Rowan libero Riley Hill plans to sign with Catawba on Friday.

