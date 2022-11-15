Salisbury High School Class of 1961 celebrates reunion Published 12:01 am Tuesday, November 15, 2022

SALISBURY — Salisbury High School’s class of 1961 celebrated their 61st reunion on Oct. 29 with former students from around the country traveling back home to celebrate.

Memorabilia, photos and decorations in the school’s colors of black and gold were strewn about the ceremony, while classmates quickly reconnected to share stories of past sports events, former teachers and other memories. A photographic display of classmates who have since died was also shared.

“Remembering those individuals, along with the joy of seeing all those attending the gathering underscored the importance of continuing to have reunions,” said Margaret Kluttz, a member of the class of ’61.

Penny Gerock Sides was also elected as the “Everlasting President of the Class of 1961,” giving tribute to her “major leadership roles in organizing class reunions throughout the years and her commitment to continue to do so in the future.”

The day before the reunion, Dottie Kirk, a member of the class of ’61, gave a presentation at the Rowan Public Library where she “recounted the haunting memories she experienced as a child of the events surrounding the untimely and tragic death at a local quarry of Billy Barnes.” Barnes was a senior at Salisbury High School in 1952. Members of the class of 1961 who still remember the event, were in attendance.

The reunion’s co-chairs were Sides and Wayne Kennerly, with assistance from Terry Sides, Sara Tutterow Potts, Ed Hege, Margaret Kluttz, David Joes, Terry Ennis, Karl Rimer, Ron and Freda Storey and Brenda Julian Williams.

Classmates and spouses attending were: Ronald and Freda Storey; Danny Page, Delores and Pete Hyde; Margaret Kluttz, Katherine C. Norris, Wayne and Judy Kennerly; Dottie Kirk, Penny and Terry Sides; David and Ginger Jones; Angelo Mitchell, Jeffrey and Diana Goodman; Don and Lynda Koontz; Webster Collett, Sandy Harjes, Betty and Mike Carter; Karl Rimer, Sara Banish, Patsy Weddington, Walter Kincaid, Arnold and Jean Chamberlain; Tony and Cynthia Shoaf; Mary Ann and Pete Rascoe; Brenda Williams, Patty Morrison, Charles Rivers, Ed Hege, Barbara and Eddie Fuller; Martha Sue Lewis, Booby Poole, Lavern and Larry Trexler; Charles and Phyllis Benfield; Benny and Linda Beaver; Henry and Cynthia Tysinger; Bill Yates, Ruth Small, Terry and Linda Ennis; Brenda and Chuck Hemperly; and Bonzie Everson.

The class of 1961 attended the school back when it was originally named Boyden High School, after former Salisbury Mayor Colonel Archibald Henderson Boyden. The school combined with J.C. Price High School in 1971 during desegregation to form the current Salisbury High School.

Comments