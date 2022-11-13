Road work will close South Merritt Avenue starting Tuesday Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 13, 2022

SALISBURY — Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 15, a contractor will begin road construction at the 400 block of South Merritt Avenue at the intersection with Brenner Avenue, according to Salisbury Traffic Engineering.

Work is expected to last through Tuesday, Nov. 22. The road will be milled up, and curb and guttering will be taken out and repoured on Thursday. Concrete will need to be cured over the weekend and then asphalt will be laid on the following Monday.

If you have questions, contact Traffic Engineering at 704-638-5213.

