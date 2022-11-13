English Speaking Union to hear about the ‘Lost Colony’ on Nov. 17 Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 13, 2022

SALISBURY — The English Speaking Union Salisbury Branch will hear the real truth of the “Lost Colony” when Scott Dawson speaks Thursday, Nov. 17, at 6:30 p.m.

Dawson is a researcher, author and founder of the Croatoan Archaeological Society, which has led excavations on Hatteras Island, a barrier island off the North Carolina coast, to uncover the mystery of what happened to members of “Lost Colony” at nearby Roanoke. His recent book, “The Lost Colony and Hatteras Island,” documents his team’s discoveries over the last 10 years.

Dawson is a native Hatteras Island, having grown up less than a mile from the Croatoan village site. His family can trace their roots on Hatteras back to the 1600s when a Dutchman named Thomas Mueller shipwrecked on the island, was rescued by the Croatoan Indians and later married a Croatoan woman named Rea. In 2002, Scott received a degree in psychology with a minor in history from the University of Tennessee.

He manages the local Croatoan Inn and Museum in Buxton on Hatteras Island, where he lives with his wife and two daughters.

This is the third program of the fiscal year and will be held at the Country Club of Salisbury. For more information or to make reservations by Nov. 14, call 704-213-6008.

