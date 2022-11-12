Darrell Blackwelder: There is still time to plant spring flowering bulbs this month Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 12, 2022

There is still time to plant daffodils, tulips, hyacinths, crocus and other spring flowering bulbs this month. These and other types of spring flowering bulbs are now available at local garden shops and retail outlets.

It’s important to select bulbs that are firm and healthy. Small economy bulbs, sold by the hundreds, are no bargain when these produce small, less attractive blooms later in the spring. Large, healthy bulbs produce healthy, large and showy blooms.

Well-drained soils are essential for adequate bulb growth. Avoid planting in poorly drained soils. Tight clay soils should be amended with top soil, ground bark or composted material worked into the soil. Raised beds that include good topsoil and soil amendments are excellent areas for bulb placement.

The planting procedure in the fall is important for later spring performance. Small sized bulbs (1 inch in height) should be planted 4-5 inches deep. Larger bulbs (2 inches or more in height) should be planted 7-8 inches deep, with the depths measured from the base of the bulb to the soil line. Try to loosen the soil under the bulb before planting. Large bulbs should be planted 3-6 inches apart and small bulbs 1-2 inches apart. Both small and large bulb types can be inter-planted to spark bloom and color interest.

Specialized bulb food or fertilizers are designed to maximize top growth and bulb development.

Cover the bulbs with half the soil backfill, water thoroughly and finish covering with remaining soil. Cover the planted bulbs with 2-3 inches of mulch to conserve water and reduce winter weed growth and irrigate as needed during winter droughts.

Darrell Blackwelder is the retired County Extension Director with horticulture responsibilities with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service in Rowan County.

