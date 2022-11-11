Salisbury man killed when car crashes into tree into Statesville Published 4:13 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

STATESVILLE — A Salisbury man died Thursday night when his car crashed into a tree, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Shaun Michael Pace, 33, was driving his SUV west on U.S. 70 near Triplett Road outside of Statesville when he crossed into the eastbound lanes, troopers said. He then ran off the road into a wooded area and crashed into a tree. His car caught on fire and Pace died at the scene, authorities reported.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Nobody else was involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.

