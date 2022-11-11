High school football: Thursday scores

Published 12:34 am Friday, November 11, 2022

By Post Sports

Salisbury Coach Clayton Trivett. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

Playoff scores

Second round

Andrews 35, Mountain Island Charter 0

Bunker Hill 41, Community School of Davidson 40

Burns 42, Shelby 0

Chase 35, Robinson 14

Crest 42, Oak Grove 15

Clinton 26, South Granville 0

Cummings 42, Midway 7

Durham Jordan 32, Pinecrest 28

East Duplin 13, James Kenan 17

East Lincoln 35, Tuscola 7

East Surry 21, Hendersonville 16

Eastern Alamance 27, Burlington Williams 24

Eastern Guilford 62, Erwin 42

Eastern Randolph 28, Mountain Heritage 12

Fayetteville 71st 28, Rose 20

Hayesville 14, Christ the King 13

Hertford County 44, West Craven 43

Hillside 46, Apex 43

Hobbton 42, Southside 34

Independence 55, Olympic 6

Jacksonville 49, Havelock 42

Ledford 42, NW Cabarrus 27

Millbrook 42, Cardinal Gibbons 30

Monroe 55, Lincolnton 7

Mount Airy 55, North Rowan 7

Murphy 38, East Wilkes 34

Nash Central 36, Greene Central 28

New Bern 21, Hoggard 0

Northampton County 28, Northside Pinetown 20

North Moore 13, Pender 12

Northern Nash 27, Southern Nash 12

Perquimans 48, East Columbus 14

Pine Forest 16, Holly Springs 10

Princeton 71, Trask 34

Reidsville 51, Providence Grove 25

Robbinsville 39, Cherokee 12

Rosewood 49, Warren County 16

Salisbury 48, Pine Lake Prep 13

South Point 74, Dudley 41

Southern Alamance 38, New Hanover 32

Southern Durham 27, Vance County 7

Tarboro 48, SE Halifax 0

Terry Sanford 58, Scotland 55

Thomasville 21, Swain County 0

Triton 35, Hunt 16

Wake Forest 45, Leesville Road 21

Wallace-Rose Hill 35, Northeastern 31

Weddington 30, Cox Mill 14

Whiteville 42, Holmes 35

Williamston Riverside 44, North Edgecombe 12

 

Friday

Butler at Mooresville

Chambers at AC Reynolds

Charlotte Catholic at Grimsley

Hibriten at West Charlotte

Mallard Creek at Hough

Mitchell at Draughn

Mount Pleasant at Maiden

Mount Tabor at East Forsyth

NW Guilford at Watauga

Rolesville at Cleveland

Smoky Mountain at Kings Mountain

West Rowan at West Henderson

Lee County at North Brunswick

Saturday

Washington County at West Columbus

 

