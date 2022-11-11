High school football: Thursday scores
Published 12:34 am Friday, November 11, 2022
Playoff scores
Second round
Andrews 35, Mountain Island Charter 0
Bunker Hill 41, Community School of Davidson 40
Burns 42, Shelby 0
Chase 35, Robinson 14
Crest 42, Oak Grove 15
Clinton 26, South Granville 0
Cummings 42, Midway 7
Durham Jordan 32, Pinecrest 28
East Duplin 13, James Kenan 17
East Lincoln 35, Tuscola 7
East Surry 21, Hendersonville 16
Eastern Alamance 27, Burlington Williams 24
Eastern Guilford 62, Erwin 42
Eastern Randolph 28, Mountain Heritage 12
Fayetteville 71st 28, Rose 20
Hayesville 14, Christ the King 13
Hertford County 44, West Craven 43
Hillside 46, Apex 43
Hobbton 42, Southside 34
Independence 55, Olympic 6
Jacksonville 49, Havelock 42
Ledford 42, NW Cabarrus 27
Millbrook 42, Cardinal Gibbons 30
Monroe 55, Lincolnton 7
Mount Airy 55, North Rowan 7
Murphy 38, East Wilkes 34
Nash Central 36, Greene Central 28
New Bern 21, Hoggard 0
Northampton County 28, Northside Pinetown 20
North Moore 13, Pender 12
Northern Nash 27, Southern Nash 12
Perquimans 48, East Columbus 14
Pine Forest 16, Holly Springs 10
Princeton 71, Trask 34
Reidsville 51, Providence Grove 25
Robbinsville 39, Cherokee 12
Rosewood 49, Warren County 16
Salisbury 48, Pine Lake Prep 13
South Point 74, Dudley 41
Southern Alamance 38, New Hanover 32
Southern Durham 27, Vance County 7
Tarboro 48, SE Halifax 0
Terry Sanford 58, Scotland 55
Thomasville 21, Swain County 0
Triton 35, Hunt 16
Wake Forest 45, Leesville Road 21
Wallace-Rose Hill 35, Northeastern 31
Weddington 30, Cox Mill 14
Whiteville 42, Holmes 35
Williamston Riverside 44, North Edgecombe 12
Friday
Butler at Mooresville
Chambers at AC Reynolds
Charlotte Catholic at Grimsley
Hibriten at West Charlotte
Mallard Creek at Hough
Mitchell at Draughn
Mount Pleasant at Maiden
Mount Tabor at East Forsyth
NW Guilford at Watauga
Rolesville at Cleveland
Smoky Mountain at Kings Mountain
West Rowan at West Henderson
Lee County at North Brunswick
Saturday
Washington County at West Columbus