High school basketball: Christmas tournament schedule

2022 DALE’S SPORTING GOODS – SAM MOIR HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL CLASSIC

Goodman Gym at Catawba College

Carson, South Rowan, East Rowan, North Rowan, West Rowan

Dec. 28, 29, 30

Wednesday, DEC. 28 — FIRST ROUND

Game 1 — 11:00 – JV Boys – No. 4 vs. No. 5

Game 2 — 12:15 – JV Girls – East Rowan vs. South Rowan

Game 3 — 1:30 – JV Boys – No. 2 vs. No. 3

Game 4 — 3:00 – Girls – No. 4 vs. No. 5

Game 5 — 4:30 – Boys – No. 4 vs. No. 5

Game 6 — 6:00–Girls–No.2 vs.No.3

Game 7 — 7:30–Boys–No.2 vs.No.3

Thursday, DEC. 29 — SECOND ROUND

Game 8 – 11:00 – JV Boys – Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser

Game 9 – 12:15 – JV Girls – South Rowan vs. West Rowan

Game 10 – 1:30 – JV Boys – JV Boys No. 1 vs. Game 1 winner

Game 11 – 3:00 – Girls – Game 4 loser vs. Game 6 loser

Game 12 – 4:30 – Boys – Game 5 loser vs. Game 7 loser

Game 13 – 6:00 – Girls Semifinal – V Girls No. 1 vs. Game 4 winner Game 14 – 7:30 – Boys Semifinal – V Boys No. 1 vs. Game 5 winner

Friday, DEC. 30 — FINAL ROUND

Game 15 – 11:00 – JV Boys – Game 10 loser vs. Game 8 winner

Game 16 – 12:15 – JV Girls – West Rowan vs. East Rowan

Game 17 – 1:30 – JV Boys – Game 10 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Game 18 – 3:00 – Girls 3rd Place – Game 11 winner vs. Game 13 loser

Game 19 – 4:30 – Boys 3rd Place – Game 12 winner vs. Game 14 loser

Game 20 – 6:00 – Girls Championship – Game 6 winner vs. Game 13 winner Game 21 – 8:00 – Boys Championship – Game 7 winner vs. Game 14 winner

DAILY ADMISSION: $8 per day / 5 years old & under = Free

TOURNAMENT 3-DAY PASSES: $20

CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHIES & T-SHIRTS: Presented at conclusion of each championship game PASSES: NCHSAA, NCCA Coaches Cards, Gold Card, NC Officials; Sam Moir Tournament Passes

