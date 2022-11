Blotter Nov. 11 Published 12:00 am Friday, November 11, 2022

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

A larceny from a property on Pop Basinger Road reportedly occurred between 2 and 3 p.m. Nov. 4. Total estimated loss was $280.

Deputies took a report of a stolen motor vehicle from a property on Bankett Avenue that occurred between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. Nov. 8.

Salisbury Police

A larceny from a coin machine on South Jake Alexander Boulevard reportedly occurred between 8 a.m. Aug. 10 and 9:14 a.m. Nov. 9. Total estimated loss was $150.

Property damage from a hit and run on East Innes Street occurred about 2:26 p.m. Nov. 9.

