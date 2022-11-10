West Rowan Elementary students salute vets with ‘Veterans Breakfast’ Published 12:10 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

By Charlie Drape

More than 550 students lined the halls, waving American flags and cheering on as over 50 veterans marched in the “Walk of Honor” through West Rowan Elementary in celebration for this year’s Veterans Day.

The school hosted a “Veterans Breakfast” Wednesday, where staff and students got the opportunity to invite veterans they knew for food, fun and games.

Each grade at the school played a part in making the event special: Kindergarten through fourth grade were in charge of decorating the gym where the breakfast took place. The first graders sang a rendition of “Thank You Soldiers” and played ukuleles, while the fifth graders were in charge of the “Kahoot,” an online learning platform where the students, with the help of the veterans, got to square off, answering military trivia questions.

Kris Wolfe, West Rowan Elementary’s principal for almost four years, said that the breakfast was usually an annual event, but the school hadn’t put one on since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wolfe said it took about six weeks for staff and students to plan the event, which was one of the most attended the school has had and that it was good to have everyone back.

Fourth graders Auri Lloyd, Annistyn Clarke and Jaylee Leazer, all 9, had family members who served participate in the breakfast. Lloyd invited her dad, while Clarke and Leazer invited their grandpas.

Clarke’s grandpa is county commissioner Jim Greene, who served in the Army from 1969 to 1979 with the 991st Transportation Company, earning the rank of sergeant by the time he retired. Greene was invited to the event by Clarke and his other grandchild, Abel Greene.

“It was one of the best veterans programs I have been to in years,” Greene said. “I hope the kids get some credit for all that they did.”

Lloyd, Clarke and Leazer all said their favorite part of the celebration was getting to spend time with their family.

Their other favorite part?

“The Kahoot!” they exclaimed.

