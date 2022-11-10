Veterans Day parade planned for Friday has been canceled Published 12:37 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022

The Veteran’s Day parade scheduled for Friday at the VA Medical Center and in downtown Salisbury has been canceled due to the forecast of rain.

Nicole has now been downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm but rain is forecast to begin to work its way into our area after about 4 p.m. today. Friday is expected to be much heavier rains at times, but the sun is expected to make a return by Saturday.

