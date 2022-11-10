RSYFL: Regular season in the books; Byrd Man of the Year Published 4:06 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

The Rowan-Salisbury Youth Football League has completed its regular season.

Pee Wee champs (grades K-1) were the Falcons (6-0).

JV champs (grades 2-3-4) were the Mustangs (4-1).

Varsity champs (grades 5-6) were the Falcons (5-0).

Named “Man of the Year” was Tanner Byrd of the varsity Mustangs. Byrd received a trophy almost as tall as he is.

That award will be known as the Tanner Byrd Award in the years to come.

Playoff games are coming up at West Rowan High on Nov. 12 and at North Rowan High on Nov. 19.

