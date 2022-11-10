RCCC Foundation adds four new members to board of directors Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

SALISBURY — Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has appointed four new members to the Foundation Board of Directors. Cathy Floyd, Chris Shoemaker, Haylee Shuping and Kristen Trexler will serve a three-year term with an option to be asked to serve an additional three-year term.

Floyd held family and community nursing faculty appointments at the Medical University of South Carolina, Texas Woman’s University, the University of Memphis, and UNC-Charlotte prior to her retirement. She has served as president of several nonprofit boards, including the Cabarrus Arts Council and Cabarrus Conflict Resolution Center. Floyd lives in Concord with her husband, Locke.

Shoemaker has lived and been actively involved in Cabarrus County for the past 30 years and recently retired from Cooperative Christian Ministry as a business development and community engagement professional. She has served the community as a Cabarrus Rotarian and a board member of numerous Cabarrus County nonprofits supporting children, teens, the arts, and the most vulnerable. She has been recognized as the Cabarrus Chamber of Commerce Ambassador of the Year and City of Kannapolis Community Volunteer of the Year. She and her husband, Barry, enjoy competing in dragon boat races, hiking in the mountains and traveling abroad.

Shuping, a Rowan County resident, is a small business owner and a member of the Cabarrus County Chamber of Commerce. She also serves on the Rowan County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council and is a part of the Concerns of Police Survivors North Carolina Chapter. Shuping is pursuing her M.B.A. at Wake Forest University. Her late husband, Jason, graduated from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Training Program, and she has sponsored a scholarship at the College in his memory.

Trexler oversees community engagement for Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. She previously served as development manager for the Novant Health Rowan Medical Center Foundation and was involved in the development of the $12 million Wallace Cancer Institute Capital Campaign. Trexler is a native of Rowan County and resides in Salisbury. She is a graduate of East Rowan High School and North Carolina State University.

“It is our goal to welcome an inclusive and diverse group of individuals from both Rowan and Cabarrus counties to serve on our Board of Directors, and we are fortunate to have these experienced community advocates,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “Their perspective will assist us in managing an array of resources critical to meeting the College’s instructional and institutional needs.”

The four new board members join current members Karen Alexander, Marjorie Benbow, Paige Crowe, Jeanne Dixon, Michael Fischer, Brian Hiatt, Barbi Jones, Barbara Mallett, Matt Millward, Robin Moore, Smita Quinn, P.J. Ricks, Elaine Spalding and Mark Spitzer. Brian Hiatt is chair of the Board of Directors, and Robin Moore is vice chair.

The Rowan-Cabarrus Foundation’s mission is to raise and manage funds and enhance relationships that support the work and mission of Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. Resources include corporate investments, private grants, alumni and employee contributions, and financial and in-kind support from many other friends of the College.

For more information about the Rowan-Cabarrus Foundation, visit www.rccc.edu/foundation or contact Connie Rheinecker at connie.rheinecker@rccc.edu or 216-3485. For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).

