Police seek information on shooting on South Clay Street

Published 1:13 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022

By Staff Report

SALISBURY — On Tuesday night, just before 10 p.m., Salisbury police were called to a home in the 200 block of South Clay Street for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Brian Keith White, 51, who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center where he remains with life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking for the public’s help and anyone with information about the shooting should contact Lt. J. Crews at 704-216-7545.

