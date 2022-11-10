Kannapolis offering trips for seniors

Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

By Staff Report

KANNAPOLIS — The City of Kannapolis Parks & Recreation Department is offering trips for seniors. The trips are one day and include visiting the Biltmore House, the Southern Christmas Show, the ghosts of Davidson and the Nutcracker performed by the Charlotte Ballet. Activities also include a senior Christmas Lunch. The costs of the activities vary. Residents of Kannapolis and non-residents are welcome to participate.

Senior Trip Schedule

Ghosts of Davidson – Nov. 14

Southern Christmas Show – Nov. 17

Charlotte Ballet – The Nutcracker – Dec. 9

Senior Christmas Lunch – Dec. 19

Christmas at Biltmore – Jan. 3

Registration for the trips is underway now. Visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/ParksPrograms to register. You may also call 704.920.4343 or email Juliann Chavez at jchavez@kannapolisnc.gov.

