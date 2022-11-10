Juvenile, passenger on moped exchange gunfire Published 4:23 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022

SALISBURY — No one was hurt in a shooting Tuesday, according to Salisbury police, but shots were exchanged.

According to reports, at approximately 2:05 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Standish Street in the Zion Hills Apartments for a shooting. During the investigation, investigators determined a juvenile had been in possession of a handgun, shooting at a person on a moped. The passenger on the moped, who was riding behind the driver, was reportedly armed with an unknown type of long gun, and he returned fire. The juvenile was taken into custody and is being held.

Police are seeking to identify the unknown subject on the moped who returned fire. If you have information on the identity or whereabouts of the unknown subject, contact Lt. T.J. Crews at 704-216-7545.

Comments