High school softball: Stewart to USC Upstate Published 2:05 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — Carson senior Landry Stewart is officially a USC Upstate signee.

Stewart has been one of the better players in Rowan County for a while.

In an All-State junior season, she batted .500 with 35 runs, 19 RBIs and 19 steals.

She committed verbally to USC Update in the fall of 2021.

Stewart is very fast. She’s played several positions for the Cougars, but she’ll be an outfielder in college.

