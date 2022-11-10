High school softball: Stewart to USC Upstate

Published 2:05 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

By Post Sports

Landry Stewart

 

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — Carson senior Landry Stewart is officially a USC Upstate signee.

Stewart has been one of the better players in Rowan County for a while.

In an All-State junior season, she batted .500 with 35 runs, 19 RBIs and 19 steals.

She committed verbally to USC Update in the fall of 2021.

Stewart is very fast. She’s played several positions for the Cougars, but she’ll be an outfielder in college.

Comments

More Sports

RSYFL: Regular season in the books; Byrd Man of the Year

High school softball: West’s Kennerly to App State

High school football: Hornets home tonight, North on road; Falcons still set to play Friday

College football: Last chance for Catawba

Print Article