Trinity Choir to present concert Nov. 13

Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

By Staff Report

SALISBURY — The Senior Choir at Trinity Presbyterian Church will present a fall concert on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 3 p.m.

The choir is under the direction of Reverend Samue Wilkins, the minister of music at the church. In addition, some members of the Community Jubilee Choir will join the senior choir for the performance.

Other participants include the Chevalier Cello Trio, clarinet player Kania Mills, and soprano Teresa Moore Mitchell.

The church is located at 300 South Caldwell Street, and the church invites all the join in a time of joyous singing.

