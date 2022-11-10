Carolina Caring offers free holiday workshop in China Grove on Dec. 1 Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

CHINA GROVE — The holiday season is fast approaching and can bring a jumble of emotions — especially for those who have recently experienced the death of a loved one. These strong feelings can be harder to manage than friends and family members may realize.

That’s why Carolina Caring is offering “Surviving the Holidays” for adults and children on Thursday, Dec. 1, from 6-7:30 p.m. at its campus located at 301 East Centerview Street, China Grove. This free holiday workshop will help prepare you for emotions that may surface during the holidays and offer practical tips and suggestions to help you move forward through your grief. Children and/or grandchildren (5 years and older) are also welcome to attend with you exploring their grief through separate activities and sharing. The group is free, but registration is required as space is limited. To register, go to CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring is an independent, community-based, nonprofit healthcare provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. It serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte Region, including Rowan.

