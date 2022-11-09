East Spencer Housing Authority hosting free home buyers’ seminar Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

EAST SPENCER — The city’s housing authority is hosting a free home buyer’s seminar today, Wednesday, from 5 to 7 p.m. that is aimed at helping people get into homes of their own.

“We have such wonderful developments happening in the city and people need to know about it,” said Mayor Barbara Mallett. “We want people to find their home with us.”

The event will be held at the Northside Community Development, 729 N. Long St. The complete home buying process will be discussed, starting with downpayment assistance programs and grants. Other topics will include financial coaching, credit union services, homeowner’s insurance, family services and family self-sufficiency options.

The event is free but seating is limited, and is sponsored by Self-Help Credit Union. For more information on the event or on how to register, contact the city hall at 704-636-7111.

