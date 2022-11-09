Blotter for Nov. 8

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

By Staff Report

In Salisbury Police reports

• Property damage from shots fired into a vehicle was reported on Partee Street about 1:40 a.m. Nov. 5.

• A theft from a motor vehicle on Larchmont Place was reported to have occurred between 11:30 p.m. Nov. 4 and 9:56 a.m. Nov. 5. An unlocked vehicle was entered at a computer and gun were taken. Total estimated loss was $1,900.

• Vandalism was reported on Marriott Circle sometime between 9 p.m. Nov. 4 and noon Nov. 5.

• A larceny was reported on North Shaver Street between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Nov. 5. Total estimated loss was $80.

• A burglary was reported on Faith Road at 5:35 a.m. Nov. 6. Total estimated loss was $600.

• A hit and run on East Henderson Street was reported at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 6.

• A burglary on North Jackson Street was reported about 5:22 p.m. Nov. 6.

• Vandalism on West Jake Alexander Boulevard between 5:30 and 6:15 p.m. Nov. 6.

• Officers investigated a larceny on East Lafayette Street that occurred about 7 p.m. Nov. 6.

• A report was taken for larceny of a motor vehicle on East Lafayette St. on Nov. 6.

• Larceny from a motor vehicle on East Horah Street between 8:52 p.m. Nov. 4 and 8:30 p.m. Nov. 7. Total estimated loss was $500.

• Carrie Savannah Gilbert, 21, was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with felony larceny.

• Michael Wayne Tart, 45, was arrested Nov. 6 and charged with felony breaking and entering.

• Randy Travis Farmer, 35, was arrested Nov. 6 and charged with possession of controlled substance.

• Christopher Michael Russell, 23, was arrested Nov. 6 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Deputies responded to a report of a larceny on Farm Estates Drive, Rockwell on Nov. 4. Total estimated loss was $500.

• Vandalism on Dogwood Court was reported to have occurred between 5 p.m. Oct. 28 and 1:45 p.m. Nov. 4.

• A larceny on Tingle Drive reportedly occurred between 3:31 p.m. Oct. 4 and 3:31 p.m. Nov. 4 Total estimated loss was $350.

• A larceny on Old Concord Road, China Grove occurred between 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4. Total estimated loss was $1,300.

• A larceny on Old Beatty Ford Road, Rockwell reportedly occurred at 3:14 a.m. Nov.4. Total estimated loss was $1,200.

• Vandalism at a property on Gold Branch Road reportedly occurred between 11:30 a.m. and 12:14 p.m. Nov. 5.

• A motor vehicle was reported stolen from Enon Church Road sometime between 6:30 a.m. Nov. 5 and 2 a.m. Nov. 6.

• A burglary on Small Sifford Way, Rockwell was reported Nov. 6. Total estimated loss was $25.

