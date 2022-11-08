I-85 South at Exit 65 closed due to car crash with multiple fatalities Published 8:31 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

The Bostian Heights Fire Department closed down a portion of Interstate 85 South at exit 65, Old Beatty Ford Road, Tuesday night around 8:15 p.m. due to a serious crash involving a wrong-way driver.

According to reports from the scene, at least two, possibly three people died in the collision and six more were injured. As many as three medical helicopters were responding to the scene. Officials say multiple cars were involved.

The Kannapolis Fire Department was in charge of the scene but requested mutual aid from Rowan County to control traffic.

The highway was expected to be closed in the area of that exit for at least six hours.

