Free ride to polls today courtesy of Salisbury Transit Published 3:04 pm Monday, November 7, 2022

Salisbury Transit will offer free rides to polling locations today, Election Day.

For those interested in making use of the buses throughout Salisbury, Spencer and East Spencer, riders can plan their routes by going online to the city’s website and searching for Transit, or by clicking here.

Buses operate 6 a.m. until 7:10 p.m.

The goal of the city’s transit program is to provide a safe, efficient and affordable transportation alternative to the general public in the cities of Salisbury, Spencer and East Spencer, permitting greater accessibility to employment, social, recreational, educational and medical facilities.

