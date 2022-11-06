Horah Street closing Monday for road work Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 6, 2022

SALISBURY — Beginning Monday morning, Nov. 7, a third party utility company will be working on two separate open-road trenches on Horah Street.

This work is expected to last through Wednesday, Nov. 9.

During one trenching operation, West Horah Street will be closed on the northwest side of its intersection with South Jackson Street. The other trench will be on the one-way side of South Jackson Street, the northeast side of its intersection with West Horah Street. Work on one trench will be performed at a time. Rowan County dispatchers will be notified each day for updates on closures.

For questions, contact Salisbury Traffic Engineering at 704-638-5213.

