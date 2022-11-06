Area Sports: Julian 3rd in 3A, Raiders 7th Published 1:23 am Sunday, November 6, 2022

KERNERSVILLE — South Rowan junior Eli Julian placed third in the 3A State Cross Country State Championships on Saturday at Ivey Redmon Park.

Julian ran 16:13.

South placed seventh in Saturday’s team scoring, moving up from 14th in 2021.

Bricen Burleson was 42nd in 17:57. Aaron Jones was 50th in 18:08.

Brian Hickman (18:23, 69th) and Grayson Cromer (19:09, 100th) were the other South scorers. Mateo Diaz Ruiz was 102ndi n 19:11.

West Rowan’s Ethan Wilson was 46th in 18:03, while Carson’s James Anderson was 67th in 18:22.

Orange’s Gabriel Schmid ran 15:44 to win the race. He improved about 36 seconds from his 2021 time.

Julian was 11th in 3A in 16:17 as a sophomore.

Competing in 2A as a freshman, Julian placed 18th and helped the Raiders finish fifth in the team scoring.

•••

Carson’s Makayla Borst was the fastest Rowan girl in the 3A State Championships. Borst ran 21:39 and was 41st.

Carson’s Emily Landaverde was 57th in 22:07.

West Rowan’s Katie Roberts ran 22:33 and was 73rd. South Rowan’s Madison Beaver was 87th in 23:04.

•••

Gray Stone’s girls finished seventh in 1A. Gray Stone’s Georgia Sangster finished 11th in 21:39.

HS baseball

South Rowan left-hander Haiden Leffew plans to sign with Wake Forest at South on Wednesday.

HS volleyball

North Iredell (33-0) beat J.H. Rose 3-2 on Saturday in Raleigh for the 3A state championship, the third for the program.

•••

McMichael topped Camden 3-1 for the 2A championship on Saturday.

•••

In 1A, Union Academy swept Perquimans for its second straight state title.

•••

Millbrook swept Sun Valley for the 4A crown.

HS girls tennis

Hendersonville won the 2A state championship on Saturday by beating Raleigh Charter.

Hendersonville won 5-4 against Salisbury in the regional final. Other dual team state champions are Mount Airy, Cape Fear and Green Hope.

College baseball

Pitcher Jake Hunter (East Rowan) and shortstop Nathan Chrismon (South Rowan) were in the starting lineupº as East Carolina’s Purple-Gold World Series got under way this week.

•••

Vance Honeycutt (Salisbury) hit two homers in UNC’s Fall World Series games. Freshman Cameron Padgett (East Rowan) pitched well in the Fall World Series and in a scrimmage against Duke.

College football

Jabril Norman (Salisbury) had a forced fumble, a sack and seven tackles in Mars Hill’s 34-27 win against Tusculum on Saturday.

•••

Gabe Hinceman (East Rowan) had three catches for 52 yards, including a TD, in Barton’s 34-28 loss to Limestone on Saturday.

College volleyball

Salem’s Barry Rymer was named Coach of the Year for USA South.

He led a turnaround from 1-23 in his first season to 21-10 this year.

Rymer, a former South Rowan assistant coach, got some help from his daughter, middle blocker Anna Rymer (South Rowan), who transferred to Salem and had 285 kills, 81 digs and 75 blocks.

Coll. cross country

Wingate’s men’s cross country team won the South Atlantic Conference Championship on Saturday at Salisbury Community Park.

Catawba finished second in the team scoring. Catawba’s Tanner Smith earned SAC Freshman of the Year honors. Catawba’s Oussama Ajala placed third and was All-SAC.

Noah Julian (South Rowan) helped Lenoir-Rhyne finished fourth. He was 40th in the 8K race in 28:10.

•••

Catawba’s Madison Clay was the individual champion with a 6K time of 21:58.

Wingate also won the women’s team competition. Catawba was third.

College basketball

Catawba’s men’s team opens on Saturday at 1 p.m. against Johnson C. Smith at UNC Pembroke. Catawba will play UNCP at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

•••

Catawba’s women are the host team for doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Catawba plays in the 8 p.m. games against North Greenville (Friday) and Mount Olive (Saturday).

College soccer

Catawba’s women fell to Wingate 1-0 on Friday in a South Atlantic Conference Tournament semifinal played in Charlotte.

NFL

With five sacks in his last two games, Philadelphia’s Javon Hargrave (North Rowan) has moved into the top 10 in the league in sacks. Hargrave has a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and five TFLs.

Local golf

The tournament committee for the annual Corbin Hills Sunday Afternoon Regulars’ Holiday Classic announced that this year’s tournament will be held at Corbin on Sunday, Dec. 11, with a shotgun start at noon.

The popular tournament consists of four players per team with a Texas Scramble format. The event raises funds for The Salisbury Post Christmas Happiness Fund.

Local golfers may form their own teams or they can sign up individually and be assigned to a team. This year’s tournament is being played in memory of Jerry Allman and Eddie Trexler, who were longtime active members of Corbin Hills and the Rowan County golf community.

Defending champions Tim Wheet, Kip Honeycutt, Marshall Beard and Ryan Honeycutt won with a score of 16-under in 2021.

This year’s tournament hopes to break last year’s record of $2,500 raised for the Christmas Happiness Fund. Sign up by contacting Corbin Hills Golf Club or by e-mail at corbinchristmastourney@gmail.com.

GARS

GARS members played the final round of their annual ABCD Tournament at the Revival at the Crescent.

‘A’ Flight handicap winner was Mike Williams with a net of 67.89. ‘A’ Flight scratch winner was Larry Petrea with a 79.

‘B’ Flight handicap winner was Les Loman with a net of 67.65. ‘B’ Flight scratch winner was Phil Cauble with an 82.

‘C’ Flight handicap winner was Lynn Shook with 69.69. ‘C’ Flight scratch winner was David Schenk with an 88. ‘D’ Flight handicap winner was Gary Hahn with a net of 64.97. ‘D’ Flight scratch winner was Chuck Jones with an 89. Super Senior winner was Norman Schenk with a net of 67.30.

