Retelling tales of ’12 days in June, 1951′ Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 5, 2022

By Margaret T. Shumate

Dottie Jean (Dorothy) Kirk is a Salisbury native and 1961 honor graduate of Boyden High School. She is a well known profound storyteller and has held presentations in many various towns, including Salisbury, over the past years. Recently she traveled from her mountain home back to her hometown for two special events. Her 60th high school class reunion was held on Oct. 29 — a year late due to the COVID outbreak.

On the Friday prior to the reunion, Kirk presented an awesome program at the Rowan Public Library entitled, “12 Days in June, 1951” about a tragic event which occurred in the summer of 1951, when she was only 7. It was an event she has never forgotten. After many intense hours of research and communications, she was able to tell the story on this day about the 12 days that held Rowan County and much of North Carolina immensely spellbound from May 31 until June 12, 1951.

Bill Barnes, a 17-year-old student and star athlete of Boyden High School, drowned in the local American Quarry while swimming with friends. She started with day one of the actual unfortunate event and covered the 12 days of search, rescue and recovery attempts which followed including many divers and water pumps as well as inadequate equipment which hindered the long search.

Hundreds and hundreds of people visited the site daily, some of which brought food for the rescue teams and volunteers. At one time, blockades had to be erected to keep out some onlookers who were hindering the operation. It was told that one man even sold Coca-Colas at the site for $1 each.

Kirk’s presentation was attended by Bill’s only surviving sibling, Shirley Freeze and her husband, daughter and some cousins. Others attending included classmates and family members of Kirk and numerous friends. Those attending received a program booklet which included copies of daily Salisbury Post updated information columns as the search continued up until Bill’s body was found and recovered on June 11. The booklet also included special poems written by Mary Nash Wheeler and Margaret Thompson-Shumate honoring Barnes.

If anyone has the opportunity to attend a story presentation by Kirk, they will certainly receive a pleasant and unforgettable experience.

Margaret T. Shumate lives in Salisbury.

Comments