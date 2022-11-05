Phoenix Readers Theatre offering the ‘real’ story of the Three Little Pigs Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 5, 2022

SALISBURY — What is the “real” story of the Three Little Pigs? Have you ever heard the wolf’s point of view? You will if you schedule a performance by the Phoenix Readers Theatre. “The Real Story of the Three Little Pigs” is one of the highlights of a program of “Tall Tales” that is perfect any time of year for school groups, churches, retirement centers, organizations, libraries and festivals. Performances are free and run approximately 45 minutes.

To arrange for a performance, contact Shanna Glawson at Center for Faith & the Arts at 704-647-0999 or director Leigh Ann Alexander at 336-689-3669.

Phoenix Readers has entertained Rowan County and surrounding communities since Jim Epperson founded it in 2015. In addition to the Tall Tales program, a new Christmas program is available and can be experienced in Spencer as Winterfest goes on for Christmas.

Alexander, teacher at Central Davidson High School, is the director. There are two casts of five actors each: Becky Porter, Anne Wilson, Ray Davies, Linda Jones and Buddy Farnan; and Randy Overcash, Lori Van Wallendael, Shawn Van Wallendael, Donna Prunkl and Merry Overholser.

The acting style of readers theater is a fusion of traditional acting and reading techniques. Scripts are read and physical action is mostly restricted to gesture, facial expression and limited movement. The performance is often called “theater of the mind” for the audiences see the dramatic action in their minds. The name, Phoenix Readers, is borrowed from the mythological Greek bird who rose up out of the ashes, for like the phoenix, these talented and experienced actors are all seniors.

