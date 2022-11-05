High school football roundup: Carson ends season with road loss
Published 3:17 pm Saturday, November 5, 2022
Staff report
First-round roundup …
ASHEVILLE — Carson fought down to the end one last time on Friday.
The Cougars scored a touchdown and 2-point conversion in the final minutes but lost 41-27 at Erwin in the 3A West playoffs.
Michael Guiton threw two touchdown passes to CJ Guida, and Jordan Galarza had two rushing touchdowns for the 26th-seeded Cougars,who finished 5-6 in Jonathan Lowe’s first season as head coach.
Erwin quarterback Iggy Welch threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score as seventh-seeded Erwin took a 28-7 halftime lead. Demetrase Graves had an interception and two TD catches for the Warriors (6-5).
Erwin went up 34-7 before making a run to get as close as 34-19.
Erwin clinched victory with another touchdown in the fourth quarter before Galarza scored the last TD of the season for the Cougars and Guida caught a pass for a 2-point conversion.
•••
ASHEVILLE — A.C. Reynolds used a second-quarter snowball to bury A.L. Brown in a 4A West matchup.
The seventh-seeded Rockets pounded the Wonders, seeded 26th, 55-14.
A.C. Reynolds (10-1) scored first, but the Wonders (6-5) made it 7-all on a scoring run by Jamare Robinson.
It was 7-all heading to the second quarter, but a punt return for a touchdown triggered an explosion by the home team. A series of A.L. Brown turnovers led to short fields for the Rockets, and they capitalized. By halftime, it was 41-7, and it was all over.
The programs, perennial powers who have combined for 54 conference championships and five state titles, staged a great playoff game in 2018 — Reynolds won that one 35-28 — but the Wonders couldn’t keep pace this time.
•••
GREENSBORO — Davie shocked the world well into the second quarter, but Grimsley, the top seed in the 4A West, bracket eventually overwhelmed the War Eagles 69-37.
Davie, the No. 32 seed, the last team to make the bracket, actually led 21-17 in the second quarter before the Whirlies (11-0) turned it on.
Grimsley had 497 rushing yards and 686 yards of offense.
Ty Miller threw for 265 yards for the War Eagles (4-7). Brodie Smith had 11 catches for 143 yards.
•••
WALKERTOWN — Mount Pleasant, coached by former South Rowan player and Carson head coach Daniel Crosby, won on the road in the 2A West playoffs.
Seeded 21st, the Tigers won 28-13 at 12th-seeded Walkertown.
Keegan Moose scored three touchdowns for the Tigers.
Both teams are 8-3.
Mount Pleasant goes to Maiden in Round 2. Maiden roughed up Polk County 68-33 in the first round.
•••
CONCORD — Northwest Cabarrus, coached by former Catawba receiver Eric Morman, won 17-3 against Ashbrook in the first round of the 3A West playoffs.
The fifth-seeded South Piedmont Conference champs struggled offensively against the 28th-seeded Green Wave, but the defense created turnovers and gave the offense short fields in the second half.
Next for Northwest (10-1) is a home game against Ledford (10-1). Ledford annihilated Freedom 41-0 on Friday.
•••
MOORESVILLE — Southwest Guilford, seeded 31st in the 4A West bracket, led a couple of times in the first half, but second-seeded Mooresville eventually took charge for a 47-26 win.
Jawarn Howell had three rushing touchdowns and more than 200 rushing yards to lead the Blue Devils (10-1) past the Cowboys (5-6).
Mooresville is coached by former Catawba player Joe Nixon, who was a head coach at North Rowan and West Rowan before being hired at Mooresville.
Next for the Blue Devils is a visit from Butler (9-2). Butler beat Hickory Ridge 28-21 in Round 1.