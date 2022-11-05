Darrell Blackwelder: Ginkgo trees provide a spectacular display of yellow Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 5, 2022

The leaf color on the maples, oaks and hickories is outstanding this season; the best we’ve experienced in years. The ginkgo trees located downtown Salisbury and at Bell Tower Park are presenting a spectacular show of golden yellow foliage.

The ginkgo, also known as Maidenhair, is actually a prehistoric tree with leaf fossils dating back over 200 million years. Ginkgo (Ginkgo biloba) trees can live as long as 1,000 years and grow to a height of 100 feet with a 30–40-foot spread.

These trees are healthy and pest-resistant trees with the ability to survive in the harshest growing conditions. They are cast-iron because of resistance to insects, diseases and difficult soil types. There are no known pests that kill the tree.

Ginkgo should be located in full sun with well-drained soil for optimal growth. The common ginkgo has short branches with unique fan-shaped leaves with veins radiating out into the leaf blade with a surface that feels almost rubbery. One of interesting fall foliar attributes of this species, other than its brilliant color, is its ability to shed its leaves almost overnight, avoiding continuous cleanup.

Ginkgos also have another anatomical distinction of being dioecious-either female or male. The odor of the female tree is strong and quite undesirable. Many nurseries and garden centers have numerous cultivars ranging from dwarf selections to weeping ginkgo forms. Go to https://plants.ces.ncsu.edu/plants/ginkgo-biloba/ for more detailed information.

Darrell Blackwelder is the retired horticulture agent and director with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service in Rowan County. Contact him at deblackw@ncsu.edu.

