Ann Farabee: The Dirt Published 12:00 am Saturday, November 5, 2022

By Ann Farabee

It was a typical day when the family comes to visit. Instead of four of us, the number increased to double digits. The fun began.

Video games, board games, puzzles, 4 Square, basketball, trails in the woods, bikes, hover boards, one wheels, swings, sandbox, trampoline and a treehouse. I would describe it as somewhere between a playground and a park — or both. It was given the name “Farabee Fun House” by a previous guest.

During a break, the refrigerated pre-packaged chocolate chip cookies were placed in the oven. We may — or may not — have eaten some of the raw cookie dough, which the writing on the package forbids. After the oven timer beeped, and the cookies were ready, one would think everyone had been handed a meal fit for a king, as opposed to three cookies on a paper plate.

As the afternoon began to come to a close, and the crowd dwindled, I felt like I always do — grateful that we had been able to get together one more time.

After waving good-bye to the last ones leaving, I went back inside to straighten up.

That was when I noticed the greater than usual assortment of broken leaves and dirt, that had been brought inside on the bottom of quite a few pairs of shoes.

What in the world? Had they not known they were carrying dirt and leaf particles around on their shoes? Had they not seen the “Welcome Mat” that is there all the time for them to shake that dirt off their shoes? Sigh…

One bit of dirt here, one bit of dirt there, one bit of dirt everywhere. The same was true for the crisp bits of leaves — they were everywhere. The kitchen floor seemed to be covered with dirt, so I began to sweep it all toward the center of the room, and was surprised to see how much dirt had accumulated in that pile. Each small particle had seemed minute, but when put together, a mound of dirt had formed.

As I grabbed the dustpan and bent down to sweep the dirt up, this thought came into my heart, “Just like my sin.” We may not even notice one small sin, until that pile of sin grows larger, leaving us feeling that we are becoming entrapped, as even more dirt accumulates around us.

Isaiah 64:6 (NCV) says, “All of us are dirty with sin. All the right things we have done are like filthy pieces of cloth. All of us are like dead leaves, and our sins, like the wind, have carried us away.”

But Ephesians 2:1-5 says, “And you has he made alive, who were dead in trespasses and sins. In times past you walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now works in the children of disobedience: Among whom also we all had our conversation in times past in the lust of our flesh, fulfilling the desires of the flesh and of the mind; and were by nature children of wrath, but God, who is rich in mercy, for His great love for us, even when we were dead in sins, made us alive with Christ, by grace are we saved.”

Ephesians 2:8 says, “For by grace are you saved through faith, and not of yourselves. It is the gift of God.”

Because of Jesus — we have been made worthy. If you do not know Jesus, invite Him to live in your heart today. You will not regret it!

Ann Farabee is a teacher, writer and speaker. Contact her at annfarabee@gmail.com or annfarabee.com.

