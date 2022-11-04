Naked woman arrested, accused of assaulting deputy Published 12:00 am Friday, November 4, 2022

CHINA GROVE — Deputies from Rowan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 54-year-old woman after finding her naked and shouting in her front yard while school children were getting dropped off from their bus Monday about 2:30 p.m.

According to rep0rts, deputies received a call requesting an urgent welfare check for Stacey Lorraine Fry of Willow Oaks Drive. Neighbors reported to Landis police that Fry was standing in her front yard yelling, and the schools were concerned about dropping students off in front of her.

When deputies arrived, they found Fry was “using a cardboard box to cover her genitalia,” but screamed obscenities at officers and insisted that being naked is not illegal. Deputies asked her to go into her house so children could not see her, but she vehemently refused.

After numerous attempts to negotiate with Fry, deputies attempted to arrest her for indecent exposure, public intoxication and subsequently, two counts of assault on a government official and resisting arrest. Because reports say the deputies found a towel to cover her, then tried to put her in the cruiser to take her to the magistrate’s office, at which time she began to struggle, kicking the deputy while at the same time going limp any time they tried to pick her up and move her. At one point Fry managed to kick one of the deputies in the chin.

When officers finally managed to get her to the magistrate’s office, she again went limp, then resisted officers, so a restraint chair was brought in, Fry was finally charged and given a $3,500 bond.

