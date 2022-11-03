Salisbury Symphony seeks young singers for Nutcracker Ballet Chorus Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 3, 2022

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Symphony seeks young singers aged 8 to 14 to help with Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker Ballet” performance. An open house this Sunday, Nov. 6, from 3-4 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church (131 W. Council St.). Parents will have an opportunity to meet with the symphony’s education director while the kids sing together for participant selection. Selected young singers will get to perform with the Salisbury Symphony and Piedmont Dance Theatre at the Salisbury performances. Contact the Salisbury Symphony at 704-216-1513 or staff@salisburysymphony.org if you plan to attend the open house.

Comments