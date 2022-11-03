New Food Lion opens in Cleveland Published 12:10 am Thursday, November 3, 2022

CLEVELAND — Food Lion opened its newest store after a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, making it the fourth new store opened in 2022, and according to several shoppers, people were lined up waiting for the opening by 3 a.m.

To celebrate the opening in in Cleveland, the first 100 customers received a reusable shopping bag and a “mystery gift card” valued up to $200.

“I’ve lived in Rowan County for 40 years, and I’m very excited about opening this new store to make it easier for our neighbors in Cleveland to shop at Food Lion,” said Robert Jackson, store manager of the new location. “I enjoy the personal interaction and bringing smiles to others in my community. It’s an honor and a pleasure to serve and nourish our neighbors, and I’m looking forward to meeting more members of our community in our new store.”

Also to celebrate, a “Food Lion Feeds Grocery Store Gallop” took place Wednesday, where personnel from two of the nonprofit Rowan Helping Ministries raced against each other to see who could complete a shopping list in three minutes or less. Both of the programs got to keep the groceries they shopped for and the winner received a $1,000 Food Lion gift card. The second place winner received a $500 Food Lion gift card. The competition supported hunger relief in Rowan County.

Rowan Helping Ministries will also regularly collect food from the store to distribute to neighbors in need through Food Lion Feeds’ industry-leading food rescue program, in which food safe for human consumption is donated to a local feeding agency before the food spoils.

The new store will feature Food Lion’s brand products, “Nature’s Promise,” as well other local goods like Mooresville’s own Uncle Scott’s root beer and Abby’s Better Nut Butters.

