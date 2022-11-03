Letters to the editor: Nov. 3 Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 3, 2022

Who will whine the loudest?

Many editorials are calling for change in Washington, blaming the current regime for everything from inflation, gas prices, crime, on down to the war in Ukraine.

It is time to drain the swap again!

But according to the Dems, Pubs have been after entitlements like Social Security and Medicare for a long time, and will prioritize raising the retirement age and endorse privatization, etc. Can the elderly who are solely dependent on these programs endure reductions in — or elimination of either?

We will find out in 2023. Who will whine the loudest?

— W.L. Poole

Salisbury

Marsh’s experience makes her the best choice

As Election Day nears, I wanted to share my experiences with one of the women running for the school board of the Rowan-Salisbury Schools system. I met Dr. Lynn Marsh as an 18 year old freshman at Catawba College. Dr. Marsh’s smiling face and bubbly personality was just what I needed as a freshman nervous about my future and the next four years.

Throughout my experience at Catawba, I learned about education, our special needs population and how to be a good human being. I attribute a lot of my success to Dr. Marsh, and know that I am the teacher today because of her guidance and leadership from 2015-2019.

As a former teacher, principal and professor, Dr. Marsh has the skills, passion and experience to make the right decisions for our school system. These qualities not only put her above the other candidates, but I know that these qualities will benefit our school system, our leaders, our teachers and most importantly our school system!

You without a doubt should Vote Dr. Lynn Marsh for School Board.

— Regan Bell

Mount Ulla

Anything besides meat?

In response to Toi Degree’s article “Alternatives to Turkey for Thanksgiving,” it would have been great to see some non-meat main courses included. Just sayin’.

— Mary Rose

Granite Quarry

