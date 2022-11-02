Salisbury-Rowan NAACP hosts annual Freedom Fund Banquet Published 12:05 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

After two years of virtually hosting the Freedom Fund Banquet, the Salisbury-Rowan NAACP is gearing up to host an in-person Freedom Fund Banquet Saturday, Nov. 5 at West End Plaza.

The theme of the 28th annual banquet is “Celebrating our legacy, cultivating our future.”

“As our first in-person banquet since the pandemic, we are looking forward to bringing our community together for the annual Freedom Fund Banquet this year,” said Salisbury-Rowan NAACP President Gemale A. Black. “It will be a time to reflect on the milestones we have accomplished, hear from our keynote speaker to be encouraged to continue the fight for justice, and to honor community members and businesses that have supported the work of our local NAACP. We invite everyone to join the Salisbury-Rowan NAACP to highlight the unity in our community and those who help us continue to live out the NAACP’s mission.”

The keynote speaker for this year’s banquet is NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson. The event will include dinner, an inspirational message from a dynamic keynote speaker, entertainment, and recognition of this year’s award recipients that have impacted the community.

In addition to the banquet itself, the city of Salisbury is designating Nov. 5 “NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet Day.” According to the proclamation signed Tuesday by Mayor Karen Alexander, “Since 1909 the organization has demonstrated its commitment to the purpose and aim it was founded upon; and the local branch was founded in 1979 and is celebrating its 43 rd anniversary this year,” so the city has marked the day for celebration.

The Freedom Fund Banquet is the largest fundraiser for the Salisbury-Rowan NAACP, whose mission is to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination. The doors will open at 5 p.m. and the banquet begins at 6 p.m.

To purchase tickets, which are $50, please visit SalisburyNAACPFreedomFun d.eventbrite.com . A limited number of tickets will be sold at the door. For more information or to become a sponsor contact Freedom Fund Chair Linda Black at linda.black@ salisburyrowannaacp.org

