Kannapolis firefighters, police officers holding winter coat drive Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

KANNAPOLIS — The City of Kannapolis Fire and Police Departments are holding a new winter coat drive for children in grades K-12 in our community. You can bring new coats to these three locations by Dec. 1:

• Kannapolis Police Department lobby located at 401 Laureate Way

• Fire Station 3 – 1703 Concord Lake Road

• Fire Station 5 – 2046 Barr Road

For more information, contact Sherry Gordon at sgordon@kannapolisnc.gov or 704-920-4332.

