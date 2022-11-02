Kannapolis firefighters, police officers holding winter coat drive

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

By Staff Report

Kannapolis Fire and Police departments are holding a new winter coat drive — submitted photo

KANNAPOLIS — The City of Kannapolis Fire and Police Departments are holding a new winter coat drive for children in grades K-12 in our community. You can bring new coats to these three locations by Dec. 1:

Kannapolis Police Department lobby located at 401 Laureate Way

• Fire Station 3 – 1703 Concord Lake Road

• Fire Station 5 – 2046 Barr Road

 For more information, contact Sherry Gordon at sgordon@kannapolisnc.gov or 704-920-4332.

Comments

More News

Salisbury-Rowan NAACP hosts annual Freedom Fund Banquet

Gunshots damage home, vehicle; four arrested

MedFlight celebrates five years flying for Novant, community

NC governor wants changes to how UNC governing boards chosen

Print Article