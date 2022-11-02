College volleyball: Rymer, Hester honored Published 2:02 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Kira Rymer

Staff report

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia International junior Kira Rymer (South Rowan) was named NCCAA D-I Player of the Week.

Rymer totaled 48 kills on a .413 hitting percentage as the Rams went 3-0 on the week.

Rymer had matches of 15, 15, and 18 kills to average 4.80 kills per set. She added four digs and seven blocks.

Rymer had 19 kills and three blocks as Columbia International beat Bryan for the first time ever to take charge of the conference.

Rymer had 14 kills in a Senior Night win against St. Andrews.

•••

TROY, Ala. – Troy’s Tori Hester (West Rowan) and Amara Anderson earned Sun Belt Player of the week honors, the league announced Tuesday. Anderson was named setter of the week, while Hester was tabbed offensive player of the week after their performances over the weekend against South Alabama.

This is the first Sun Belt honor for Hester in her career.

“Tori and Amara both had tremendous performances this weekend,” head coach Josh Lauer said. “Amara’s composure offensively and defensive effort were her best of the season, and she has led the conference in assists the last two weeks in a row. Tori has been one of the most consistent players in the entire conference all season long, and I’m thankful that her play was recognized this week. She has been knocking on the door almost every week, and this weekend, she delivered another stellar statistical weekend. Again, I’m appreciative and what to thank the Sun Belt coaches for recognizing our players this week.”

En Route to their ninth straight win, matching a program-best not seen since 1994, Hester led the Trojan offensive attack to a weekend sweep over South Alabama. Hester, totaling 47 kills, led all Sun Belt players in the category with 11 more than the next closest player. In addition, she was the only Sun Belt player to average more than five kills per set. Her 26 kills in game one were one away from matching her career best, and now gives Hester eight games with at least 20 kills this season.

Hester led all Sun Belt players with 49 points over the weekend and was one of three players to average over five points per set. Hester added two more double-doubles to her season tally giving her four straight and 13 on the season. Hester was the only Sun Belt player this weekend to rank in the top 10 in both the kills and dig categories after leading the Trojans with 12 in game two and 18 in game one, which was the second most for her this season.

Hester and Anderson will look to help the Trojans continue their winning ways when they travel to San Marcos this weekend to take on Texas State for a battle atop the Sun Belt West.

Comments