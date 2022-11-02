College men’s basketball: Catawba picked 7th in SAC poll

Published 1:15 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

By Post Sports

Catawba Coach Rob Perron active on the bench. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

SAC Sports information

Rock Hill, S.C. —  Lincoln Memorial is the preseason favorite for South Atlantic Conference men’s basketball, followed by Wingate.

Carson-Newman and Tusculum are tied for third, with Newberry, Lenoir-Rhyne and Catawba rounding out the top seven. Anderson and Limestone are tied for eighth, Coker and Mars Hill are tied for 10th, while UVA Wise and Emory & Henry round out the poll.

Catawba’s Kris Robinson was a third team preseason pick.

Rank School (1st Place Votes) Points
1. Lincoln Memorial (11) 143
2. Wingate (1) 121
T-3. Carson-Newman 116
T-3. Tusculum 116
5. Newberry 105
6. Lenoir-Rhyne 84
7. Catawba 82
T-8. Anderson 65
T-8. Limestone 65
T-10. Coker 35
T-10. Mars Hill 35
12. UVA Wise 24
13. Emory & Henry 23

2022-23 SAC Men’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference

First Team
Chase Rankin, Lincoln Memorial
Jordan Guest, Lincoln Memorial
Mekell Burries, Lincoln Memorial

Ben Gahlert, Limestone
TJ Nesmith, Lenoir-Rhyne

Jarren Cottingham, Wingate

Second Team
TJ Brown, Newberry
Luke Brenegan, Carson-Newman
Kadyn Dawkins, Mars Hill
Quandaveon McCollum, Newberry
Bryant Thomas, Carson-Newman

Donnell Nixon II, Wingate

 
Third Team
Inady Legiste, Tusculum
Kris Robinson, Catawba
Gabe Brown, Emory & Henry

Sean Elmore, Wingate

Andreas Wilson, Wingate
Joel Pettiford, UVA Wise

Comments

More Sports

College volleyball: Rymer, Hester honored

College women’s basketball: Catawba 4th in SAC poll

High school boys soccer: Hornets end season with playoff loss

Phillies tie World Series mark with five home runs in rout of Astros

Print Article