College men’s basketball: Catawba picked 7th in SAC poll
Published 1:15 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022
SAC Sports information
Rock Hill, S.C. — Lincoln Memorial is the preseason favorite for South Atlantic Conference men’s basketball, followed by Wingate.
Carson-Newman and Tusculum are tied for third, with Newberry, Lenoir-Rhyne and Catawba rounding out the top seven. Anderson and Limestone are tied for eighth, Coker and Mars Hill are tied for 10th, while UVA Wise and Emory & Henry round out the poll.
Catawba’s Kris Robinson was a third team preseason pick.
|Rank
|School (1st Place Votes)
|Points
|1.
|Lincoln Memorial (11)
|143
|2.
|Wingate (1)
|121
|T-3.
|Carson-Newman
|116
|T-3.
|Tusculum
|116
|5.
|Newberry
|105
|6.
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|84
|7.
|Catawba
|82
|T-8.
|Anderson
|65
|T-8.
|Limestone
|65
|T-10.
|Coker
|35
|T-10.
|Mars Hill
|35
|12.
|UVA Wise
|24
|13.
|Emory & Henry
|23
2022-23 SAC Men’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference
First Team
Chase Rankin, Lincoln Memorial
Jordan Guest, Lincoln Memorial
Mekell Burries, Lincoln Memorial
Ben Gahlert, Limestone
TJ Nesmith, Lenoir-Rhyne
Jarren Cottingham, Wingate
Second Team
TJ Brown, Newberry
Luke Brenegan, Carson-Newman
Kadyn Dawkins, Mars Hill
Quandaveon McCollum, Newberry
Bryant Thomas, Carson-Newman
Donnell Nixon II, Wingate
Third Team
Inady Legiste, Tusculum
Kris Robinson, Catawba
Gabe Brown, Emory & Henry
Sean Elmore, Wingate
Andreas Wilson, Wingate
Joel Pettiford, UVA Wise