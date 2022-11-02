College men’s basketball: Catawba picked 7th in SAC poll Published 1:15 am Wednesday, November 2, 2022

SAC Sports information

Rock Hill, S.C. — Lincoln Memorial is the preseason favorite for South Atlantic Conference men’s basketball, followed by Wingate.

Carson-Newman and Tusculum are tied for third, with Newberry, Lenoir-Rhyne and Catawba rounding out the top seven. Anderson and Limestone are tied for eighth, Coker and Mars Hill are tied for 10th, while UVA Wise and Emory & Henry round out the poll.

Catawba’s Kris Robinson was a third team preseason pick.

Rank School (1st Place Votes) Points 1. Lincoln Memorial (11) 143 2. Wingate (1) 121 T-3. Carson-Newman 116 T-3. Tusculum 116 5. Newberry 105 6. Lenoir-Rhyne 84 7. Catawba 82 T-8. Anderson 65 T-8. Limestone 65 T-10. Coker 35 T-10. Mars Hill 35 12. UVA Wise 24 13. Emory & Henry 23

2022-23 SAC Men’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference

First Team

Chase Rankin, Lincoln Memorial

Jordan Guest, Lincoln Memorial

Mekell Burries, Lincoln Memorial

Ben Gahlert, Limestone

TJ Nesmith, Lenoir-Rhyne

Jarren Cottingham, Wingate

Second Team

TJ Brown, Newberry

Luke Brenegan, Carson-Newman

Kadyn Dawkins, Mars Hill

Quandaveon McCollum, Newberry

Bryant Thomas, Carson-Newman

Donnell Nixon II, Wingate



Third Team

Inady Legiste, Tusculum

Kris Robinson, Catawba

Gabe Brown, Emory & Henry

Sean Elmore, Wingate

Andreas Wilson, Wingate

Joel Pettiford, UVA Wise

