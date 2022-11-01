Walk to End Alzheimer’s goal: The first white flower, for the first survivor Published 12:10 am Tuesday, November 1, 2022

By Brad Dountz

KANNAPOLIS — Saturday morning, several hundred people gathered with one goal in mind: to someday show off a white flower among all others carried.

The event, the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s for Rowan-Cabarrus counties, was both an awareness event and a way to help raise money that goes towards research for a cure.

“This is a day for families to realize that there’s opportunity for them to get connected to community, that there are people in their organizations and there are resources here in their local area to be on the journey with them as they navigate dementia,” said Christine John-Fuller, vice president of communications for Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Hundreds of people showed up at Atrium Health Ballpark, which hosted the event, wearing purple to take part in the walk. Tara Lane, Queen City News’ chief meteorologist, spoke during the opening ceremony about the impact Alzheimer’s has had on her life.

People attending the event could hold a flower, which is the “signature to the event itself” according to John-Fuller. The flower’s color determines how each individual person is connected to Alzheimer’s. Orange means you support the fight against the disease, yellow means you are caring for someone with the disease, purple means you have lost someone to the disease, and blue means you are living with the disease itself. But at each walk, there is a single white flower that gives people hope for the future.

“It symbolizes our pursuit for the first survivor of Alzheimer’s,” John-Fuller said.

After the opening ceremony, people got out of their chairs and started to the mile-long walk around Laureate Way. At the end of the walk, people could come down on to the field of Atrium Health Ballpark and touch home plate. Ramona Holloway, from “Matt & Romona” at 107.9 FM, was there to MC as people finished up. People could also have their picture taken with the Cannon Ballers mascot.

The organization’s goal of raising $55,000 by the end of 2022 is projected to be met, with donations already at over $45,000.

Bill Ritch, who has an uncle with Alzheimer’s, is grateful that there are events like this that can help those in need.

“I’m happy for the donations that were made. I’m really glad it’ll end up helping people like my uncle.”

