Salisbury Police Chief to retire at end of year Published 10:56 am Tuesday, November 1, 2022

After nearly seven years as Police Chief, Jerry Stokes has announced he will retire as of December 31, 2022.

Stokes had his first meeting with the City Council on June 7, 2016. Prior to joining Salisbury, he was deputy chief in Lynchburg, Virginia, where he had worked for 32 years.

“I commend Chief Stokes for nearly 40 years of dedicated and professional service in local government law enforcement,” said Salisbury City Manager Jim Greene. “He is an effective leader, and in the six-plus years of serving as police chief, he has built an excellent team, introduced new technology, and helped make Salisbury a safer community. I thank Chief Stokes for his commitment to our community and our police department.”

“After more than six years as the chief of the Salisbury Police Department, I can truly say that my time here has been the pinnacle of a long career and the most satisfying time in my service as a police officer,” said Chief Stokes. “I am grateful to former City Manager Lane Bailey for giving me the opportunity to serve this wonderful community as chief. I have built a number of relationships with many people in the Salisbury area law enforcement profession and community that will forever remain a valued part of my time here. I have found the officers who serve the Salisbury Police Department to be the most professional and dedicated group I have ever had the pleasure to meet. I will miss their camaraderie and friendship. I am certain they have the strength to continue providing Salisbury honorable service and feel the future for Salisbury Police Department is a bright one. My hope is that it will be said of my time here ‘well done good and faithful servant.’”

Greene has named Deputy Chief Brian Stallings as interim police chief, effective Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

“I appreciate Brian Stallings’s willingness to serve as Interim Police Chief beginning January 1,” added Greene. “Brian currently serves as Deputy Police Chief and has been with Salisbury Police Department since 1996. I am confident that Deputy Chief Stallings will continue to provide leadership and support for the department and community.”

When he was hired, Stokes made it clear that community policing, including building a trusting relationship with the city’s residents, was his top priority. His initial comments in 2016 were an indication of where he intended to take the department.

“Our measures of success will not be numbers of arrest. Our measures of success will not be numbers of traffic citations we issue,” he said. “Our measures of success will be the reduction of crime, fear and disorder in the Salisbury community as partners with those living in and around our neighborhoods.”

Stokes has made tremendous strides toward the goals he set, and was directly responsible for a number of initiatives that assisted in the city’s 20-year-low in violent crime in 2019 and 2020. Those initiatives include:

Submitting SPD into a federal gun crime reduction program, and securing federal grant funds to assist in crime reduction strategies;

Enhancing the SPD training program and developing staff skills to meet the challenges of modern law enforcement in areas such as de-escalation, fair and bias-free policing, cultural awareness, basic police officer skills, and leadership development;

Enhancing the SPD community policing and problem-solving efforts by building relationships within the community, including the NAACP Cease Fire, Chief’s Advisory Board, Salisbury Police Foundation, Cultivating Community Conversations and others.

Stokes has continued to add to his education through the years, earning a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in public administration from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va., and a graduate certificate in local government management from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg, Va. He is a graduate of Leadership Rowan and has been recognized by the local Sons of the Revolution chapter, the Thelma Smith Foundation, Cornerstone Church, and Civitan Club for community service.

A comprehensive search for a new permanent police chief will begin in early 2023, following engagement sessions with officers, community members and staff.

Stokes said he looks forward to rejoining his wife, Zoé, who is already in Virginia, but leaving is bittersweet.

