Protect Women's Reproductive Health March and Rally is Saturday Published 12:00 am Tuesday, November 1, 2022

SALISBURY — On Saturday, Nov. 5 at noon, supporters will gather for a “Protect Women’s Reproductive Health March and Rally” in support of abortion access and reproductive freedom.

Organized in collaboration with Alissa Redmond, Salisbury Indivisible, Rowan Concerned Citizens, and Women for Community Justice, the goal is to amplify a nationwide response after the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate constitutional protections for abortion rights — a move that is leading many states to ban abortion.

Participants will gather outside the Rowan Administrative Office Building at 130 W. Innes Street. Several speakers will kick off the event, then the group will engage in a march around several city blocks.

All ages and abilities are welcome (there are benches available for those will mobility issues to remain in place during this part of the event). Street parking is available near Bell Tower Green along Church and Fisher streets.

“We aim to be loud about our rights and our values,” said Mary Walker of Women for Community Justice. “Abortion restrictions are unpopular. Eighty percent of Americans want abortion to be legal. Nearly 1 in 4 women will have an abortion in their lifetime.”

For more information, contact Women for Community Justice at 704-603-7681.

